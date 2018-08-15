Top Stories
Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Ryan Phillippe's 'Shooter' Cancelled After 3 Seasons

Ryan Phillippe‘s USA show Shooter has reportedly been cancelled by USA.

The show is currently airing its third season.

Deadline reports that there is hope the show could be revived elsewhere. Paramount Television is currently shopping the series to alternative networks.

The show is based on the best-selling novel “Point of Impact,” written by Stephen Hunter. There was also a movie back in 2007, Shooter, starring Mark Wahlberg, inspired by the original book.

So far, USA Network has not released an official statement about the cancellation.
Credit: James Dimmock/USA Network
