Selena Gomez Shares Cute Selfies in a Bikini - See the Pics!

Selena Gomez is looking so pretty!

The 26-year-old “Wolves” pop superstar posted a series of pictures on her Instagram on Wednesday evening (August 15).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

In the pictures, Selena can be seen having a wonderful time with her friends, smiling and laughing on a boat out at sea. She also posted a few gorgeous selfies in a bikini, looking happy and healthy.

Earlier in the month, Selena launched her second Coach collaboration.

See the cute pics below!