Top Stories
'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Liam Payne &amp; Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 11:37 pm

Selena Gomez Shares Cute Selfies in a Bikini - See the Pics!

Selena Gomez Shares Cute Selfies in a Bikini - See the Pics!

Selena Gomez is looking so pretty!

The 26-year-old “Wolves” pop superstar posted a series of pictures on her Instagram on Wednesday evening (August 15).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

In the pictures, Selena can be seen having a wonderful time with her friends, smiling and laughing on a boat out at sea. She also posted a few gorgeous selfies in a bikini, looking happy and healthy.

Earlier in the month, Selena launched her second Coach collaboration.

See the cute pics below!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bikini, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr