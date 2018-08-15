Top Stories
Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 12:08 pm

Seth Rogen Replaces Brad Pitt as Jim Jefferies' Weatherman!

Brad Pitt has been replaced as the Jim Jefferies Show weatherman…at least, for now!

If you don’t know, Brad had a recurring stint on the show playing a weatherman, but it looks like Seth Rogen has taken over the job right now. Brad‘s last appearance came in May.

“There’s a new sponsor for your show. They’re called Organic Industrial Liquids, and they decided to bring me in,” Seth said in the segment. “Cole Clean’s the name, and boy, hasn’t it been a hell of a year. The best year of weather ever in Earth’s history.”
