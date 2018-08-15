Top Stories
Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 2:44 am

Shia LaBeouf Grabs a Steak in His Hands & Eats It On Set

Shia LaBeouf Grabs a Steak in His Hands & Eats It On Set

It looks like Shia LaBeouf doesn’t have the time to cut his food with a knife and fork.

The 32-year-old actor was seen grabbing an entire steak in his hands and biting into during a break from filming his movie The Tax Collector on Tuesday (August 14) in Los Angeles.

Shia was seen leaning over to make sure the juice from the steak didn’t drip onto his costume.

The Tax Collector is a new film from writer and director David Ayer, best known for Suicide Squad, Bright, and End of Watch.
Just Jared on Facebook
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 01
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 02
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 03
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 04
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 05
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 06
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 07
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 08
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 09
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 10
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 11
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 12
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 13
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 14
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 15
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 16
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 17
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 18
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 19
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 20
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 21
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 22
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 23
shia labeouf grabs a steak in his hands eats it 24

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Shia LaBeouf

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Margot Robbie's portrayal of Sharon Tate has the approval of her family - TMZ
  • You need to hear Ariana Grande sing this Celine Dion song - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney unveiled the first image of the actress playing Mulan in live-action film - TooFab
  • Kerry Washington is headed to Hulu in Old City Blues - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber took Hailey Baldwin home to Canada - Just Jared Jr