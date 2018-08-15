Shia LaBeouf Grabs a Steak in His Hands & Eats It On Set

It looks like Shia LaBeouf doesn’t have the time to cut his food with a knife and fork.

The 32-year-old actor was seen grabbing an entire steak in his hands and biting into during a break from filming his movie The Tax Collector on Tuesday (August 14) in Los Angeles.

Shia was seen leaning over to make sure the juice from the steak didn’t drip onto his costume.

The Tax Collector is a new film from writer and director David Ayer, best known for Suicide Squad, Bright, and End of Watch.