Taylor Swift Says Ruby Rose is 'Gonna Be Amazing' as 'Batwoman'

Taylor Swift is “so excited” to see Ruby Rose play the title character in the upcoming Batwoman series!

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (August 15) to share her praise.

“YES @rubyrose!!” she captioned a screenshot of Variety‘s casting announcement for the CW show. “So excited for you, you’re gonna be amazing!”

This comes after the 32-year-old model and Orange Is the New Black actress deleted her Twitter following casting backlash.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from – has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change 🤯,” Ruby tweeted just before disabling her account.

Batwoman is set to make her debut on The CW’s annual crossover event with the network’s four DC shows – The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl – in December. The Batwoman series would hopefully premiere in the 2019-2020 season.