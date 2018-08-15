Taylor Swift Says Ruby Rose is 'Gonna Be Amazing' as 'Batwoman'

Top Stories
Wed, 15 August 2018 at 5:34 pm

Taylor Swift is “so excited” to see Ruby Rose play the title character in the upcoming Batwoman series!

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (August 15) to share her praise.

“YES @rubyrose!!” she captioned a screenshot of Variety‘s casting announcement for the CW show. “So excited for you, you’re gonna be amazing!”

This comes after the 32-year-old model and Orange Is the New Black actress deleted her Twitter following casting backlash.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from – has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change 🤯,” Ruby tweeted just before disabling her account.

Batwoman is set to make her debut on The CW’s annual crossover event with the network’s four DC shows – The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl – in December. The Batwoman series would hopefully premiere in the 2019-2020 season.
Credit: Jason Kempin; Photos: Getty, Instagram
