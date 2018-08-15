Travis Scott Gives Away $100,000 to Fans

Travis Scott posted on Tuesday evening (August 14) that he was going to give away $100,000 to fans.

The 26-year-old rapper posted, “SO I KNOW ITS HARD FOR THE KIDS SO I DECIDED TO UNLOAD MY BANK ACCOUNT ON U GUYS. IM BUSTING DOWN $100,000 AND GIVING AWAY TO ANY FANS THAT CAN TWEET ME THERE CASH TAG WITH LYRICS FROM ASTRO. GANG !!”

Soon, the lucky individuals who received money started posting receipts of the transactions, with people getting random amounts of money. One lucky fan wrote to Travis, “if travis sends me anything with a comma i’m quitting target on sight and applying for the space force #ASTROWORLD,” and Travis dropped him $1,000!