Top Stories
Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 10:29 am

Travis Scott Gives Away $100,000 to Fans

Travis Scott Gives Away $100,000 to Fans

Travis Scott posted on Tuesday evening (August 14) that he was going to give away $100,000 to fans.

The 26-year-old rapper posted, “SO I KNOW ITS HARD FOR THE KIDS SO I DECIDED TO UNLOAD MY BANK ACCOUNT ON U GUYS. IM BUSTING DOWN $100,000 AND GIVING AWAY TO ANY FANS THAT CAN TWEET ME THERE CASH TAG WITH LYRICS FROM ASTRO. GANG !!”

Soon, the lucky individuals who received money started posting receipts of the transactions, with people getting random amounts of money. One lucky fan wrote to Travis, “if travis sends me anything with a comma i’m quitting target on sight and applying for the space force #ASTROWORLD,” and Travis dropped him $1,000!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr