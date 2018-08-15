Vanessa Hudgens Dons Keyhole Tank for Lunch Outing in LA

Vanessa Hudgens shows some skin while grabbing lunch with a friend!

The 29-year-old Spring Breakers star was spotted enjoying a healthy meal at Backyard Bowls on Wednesday (August 15) in Los Angeles.

Vanessa sported a backless black and white striped keyhole tank top with loose-fitting khaki pants and matching boots.

She finished off her look with an oversized straw bag, black sunglasses, and an assortment of jewelry, styling her hair into a bun.

“Glam for @latelateshow 💄,” she captioned the Instagram photo below that same day.

