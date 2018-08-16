'13 Reasons Why' Cast to Receive Major Raises for Season 3
The cast of 13 Reason Why will be making a lot more money for season three.
It is being reported that star Dylan Minnette will be paid about $200,000 per episode while fellow cast members Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid and Ross Butler will each be making $135,000 an episode, Deadline reports.
When the show first premiered last year, Dylan earned around $80,000 an episode while the rest of the cast made somewhere between $20,000-$60,000.
Earlier this month, it was reported that season three could be delayed until salary negotiations for the cast were finalized.
Also on Just Jared
JJ Links Around The Web
- Khloe Kardashian is showing off her super hot post-baby body on vacation - TMZ
- Lili Reinhart is doing her own makeup this season on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
- RHONY stars Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps haven't talked in over five months - TooFab
- This book is keeping Omarosa's new book from the No. 1 spot on Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
- Lucy Hale got mistaken for these two stars at the Teen Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr