'13 Reasons Why' Cast to Receive Major Raises for Season 3

The cast of 13 Reason Why will be making a lot more money for season three.

It is being reported that star Dylan Minnette will be paid about $200,000 per episode while fellow cast members Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid and Ross Butler will each be making $135,000 an episode, Deadline reports.

When the show first premiered last year, Dylan earned around $80,000 an episode while the rest of the cast made somewhere between $20,000-$60,000.

Earlier this month, it was reported that season three could be delayed until salary negotiations for the cast were finalized.