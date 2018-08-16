Aretha Franklin Dead - Legendary Singer & 'Queen of Soul' Dies at 76

Legendary performer Aretha Franklin, often dubbed the Queen of Soul, has tragically passed away at the age of 76.

TMZ reports that the Queen of Soul had been battling cancer and she died on Thursday (August 16) at her home in Detroit.

Her amazing career spans decades, where she won 18 Grammys, has sold over 75 million records worldwide, has had 17 top 10 singles, 20 number 1 R&B singles, and much more. Some of her biggest hits include “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” “A Natural Woman (You Make Me Feel Like),” and so many others. In addition, Aretha was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 1987, received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1994, and was a Kennedy Center Honoree in 1994.

Our continued thoughts are with Aretha‘s friends and loved ones during this time.