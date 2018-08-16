Ariana Grande Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke - Watch!

Ariana Grande is singing her newest songs alongside James Corden in the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke!

The 25-year-old “No More Tears Left to Cry” pop superstar sat passenger side to sing songs off of her new album Sweetener and channel Celine Dion during the ride.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

In addition to “No More Tears Left to Cry” and “God Is A Woman,” Ari also sang some favorites from her catalog, like “Side to Side” and “Dangerous Woman.” Plus, the two performed “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors!

During the ride, Ari also settled the debate as to whether she’s physically carried around wherever she goes. (Spoiler alert: she’s not.)

Watch Ari‘s episode of Carpool Karaoke below!