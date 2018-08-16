Ariana Grande Sings 'Natural Woman' as Tribute for Aretha Franklin on 'Fallon' (Video)

Ariana Grande belts out the classic song “Natural Woman” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (August 16) in New York City.

The 25-year-old singer opened the show by paying tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, who died earlier in the day.

Ariana was already scheduled to be on the show that night to do a comedy skit to promote her album Sweetener. When producers asked her to sing in an Aretha tribute, she reportedly said no as she was too upset over the news, according to TMZ.

The Roots’ Questlove convinced Ariana to do the performance and she reportedly broke down in tears backstage following the emotional moment.