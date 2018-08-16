Ariana Grande Steps Out in NYC Ahead of 'Sweetener' Release!

Ariana Grande struts her way out of her apartment building on Thursday afternoon (August 16) in New York City.

The 25-year-old pop star kept things cute in an oversized sweatshirt, thigh-high boots, and a green bag around her waist as she stepped out for the day with a few friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

Later tonight, Ariana will be releasing her highly anticipated fourth studio album Sweetener.

Make sure you check back in with JustJared.com tonight to listen to the album!