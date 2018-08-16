Top Stories
Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 7:23 pm

Ariana Grande Steps Out in NYC Ahead of 'Sweetener' Release!

Ariana Grande struts her way out of her apartment building on Thursday afternoon (August 16) in New York City.

The 25-year-old pop star kept things cute in an oversized sweatshirt, thigh-high boots, and a green bag around her waist as she stepped out for the day with a few friends.

Later tonight, Ariana will be releasing her highly anticipated fourth studio album Sweetener.

Make sure you check back in with JustJared.com tonight to listen to the album!
