Thu, 16 August 2018 at 12:40 am

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Hold Hands on Date Night!

Ashlee Simpson and hold hands with Evan Ross as they arrive at Cipriani Downtown restaurant on Wednesday night (August 15) in New York City.

The 33-year-old singer looked pretty in a white jumpsuit and strappy sandals while the 29-year-old actor/singer kept things trendy in a black hat, white sweatshirt, and red pants as they stepped out for dinner with a few friends.

Over the weekend, the couple performed at a cancer charity event in Los Angeles.

Ashlee and Evan‘s upcoming docu-series Ashlee+Evan is set to premiere on E! on Sunday, September 9. Check out the promo here!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
