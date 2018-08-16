Top Stories
Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 9:56 pm

'Big Brother' 2018: Top 9 Contestants Revealed!

Next Slide »

'Big Brother' 2018: Top 9 Contestants Revealed!

There are now nine contestants left in the Big Brother house following the latest live eviction episode.

The house has been divided in two alliances for the past few weeks and one of the alliances is starting to gain control of the numbers.

WHO WENT HOME? Get the spoilers now!

You can tune in to the live feeds all season long with CBS All Access. New episodes recapping all the major events during the week air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 9 contestants on Big Brother season 20…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Big Brother, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is showing off her super hot post-baby body on vacation - TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart is doing her own makeup this season on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY stars Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps haven't talked in over five months - TooFab
  • This book is keeping Omarosa's new book from the No. 1 spot on Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale got mistaken for these two stars at the Teen Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr