Blac Chyna Says Baby Dream 'Definitely Looks Exactly' Like Her!

Blac Chyna keeps it fierce in an all-black mesh ensemble while arriving at the 2018 Benji Ball held at Project LA on Wednesday (August 15) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old former reality star hosted the event, which was a celebration of oneness, uniqueness and the interconnected-ness that supports the individual in sharing their gifts and talents with the world.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna

On her way inside, Blac was asked by a photographer which parent one-year-old Dream most resembles, her or father Rob Kardashian.

Giving a smirk as she walked past the cameras, Blac confidently answered via TMZ, “She definitely looks exactly like me!”