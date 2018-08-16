Top Stories
Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 1:16 pm

Blac Chyna Says Baby Dream 'Definitely Looks Exactly' Like Her!

Blac Chyna keeps it fierce in an all-black mesh ensemble while arriving at the 2018 Benji Ball held at Project LA on Wednesday (August 15) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old former reality star hosted the event, which was a celebration of oneness, uniqueness and the interconnected-ness that supports the individual in sharing their gifts and talents with the world.

On her way inside, Blac was asked by a photographer which parent one-year-old Dream most resembles, her or father Rob Kardashian.

Giving a smirk as she walked past the cameras, Blac confidently answered via TMZ, “She definitely looks exactly like me!”
