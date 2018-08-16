Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Dance It Out Together in Belgium!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are too cute together!

The 36-year-old pop icon and the 24-year-old personal trainer and fitness model danced it out after reuniting in Belgium.

“@samasghari came to visit me in Belgium, so we danced before my show! What a perfect night 👠🦁🇧🇪 #PieceOfMe,” Britney captioned the sweet post.

The pop princess is currently on her Piece Of Me World Tour in Europe, so her boyfriend decided to drop by for a visit. So sweet!

Watch the two dance and kiss below.