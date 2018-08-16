Top Stories
Ariana Grande Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke - Watch!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Liam Payne &amp; Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 2:09 am

Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Dance It Out Together in Belgium!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are too cute together!

The 36-year-old pop icon and the 24-year-old personal trainer and fitness model danced it out after reuniting in Belgium.

“@samasghari came to visit me in Belgium, so we danced before my show! What a perfect night 👠🦁🇧🇪 #PieceOfMe,” Britney captioned the sweet post.

The pop princess is currently on her Piece Of Me World Tour in Europe, so her boyfriend decided to drop by for a visit. So sweet!

Watch the two dance and kiss below.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Photos: Instagram: @britneyspears
  • Lewisbieber

    she’s so medicated she barely knows what day it is