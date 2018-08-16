Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Grab Lunch & Head Out of LA!

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are heading out!

The 68-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and former Olympian and her 22-year-old rumored girlfriend were spotted making a lunch run on Wednesday (August 15) in Malibu, Calif.

The two stopped in at Kristy’s Cafe, enjoying some food together. They were seen walking back to Sophia‘s new Porsche SUV together before heading back home.

Later on, Caitlyn and Sophia were seen heading through security before a flight out of LAX Airport in Los Angeles.

The two were spotted cruising around in Caitlyn‘s Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite days before in Malibu, Calif.