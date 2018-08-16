Top Stories
'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Liam Payne &amp; Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 12:56 am

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Grab Lunch & Head Out of LA!

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Grab Lunch & Head Out of LA!

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are heading out!

The 68-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and former Olympian and her 22-year-old rumored girlfriend were spotted making a lunch run on Wednesday (August 15) in Malibu, Calif.

The two stopped in at Kristy’s Cafe, enjoying some food together. They were seen walking back to Sophia‘s new Porsche SUV together before heading back home.

Later on, Caitlyn and Sophia were seen heading through security before a flight out of LAX Airport in Los Angeles.

The two were spotted cruising around in Caitlyn‘s Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite days before in Malibu, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins lax malibu august 2018 01
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins lax malibu august 2018 02
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins lax malibu august 2018 03
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins lax malibu august 2018 04
caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins lax malibu august 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr