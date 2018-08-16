Camila Cabello: 'Real Friends' feat. Swae Lee - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Camila Cabello has just dropped a brand new official remix of her song “Real Friends” featuring Swae Lee, and you can stream it right here!

The 23-year-old “Unforgettable” hit-maker laces the track with his Auto-Tuned falsetto as he duets with the 21-year-old “Havana” songstress.

The original “Real Friends” appears on Camila‘s self-titled debut album, which topped the Billboard 200 in January. She is nominated for five awards at the upcoming 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, including Video of the Year (“Havana“) and Artist of the Year.

