Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets
Aretha Franklin tragically passed away on Thursday (August 16) at the age of 76 after battling cancer. The Queen of Soul died at her home in Detroit, Michigan.
After the news broke, celebrities began taking to Twitter to react to the tragic loss.
John Legend, Barbra Steisand, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more stars were among those to take to Twitter to share their thoughts on the loss of the legend.
Our thoughts are with Aretha’s friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.
Click inside to read the celebrity tributes pouring in on Twitter…
Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha
— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018
Well done, my friend.
Very, very well done.
RIP Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/ST8eDOzDKo
— Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) August 16, 2018
RIP Queen of Soul #ArethaFranklin. Yours is the first truly great singing voice I remember hearing as a kid by the radio. RESPECT to an absolute legend.
— Andy Mientus (@andymientus) August 16, 2018
We lost a giant. #ArethaFranklin
— Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) August 16, 2018
RIP Aretha. My friend @XoshaRockstar once said “Rock Steady” is the best song to dance to and I think she’s right https://t.co/qhS7SwyQJd
— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) August 16, 2018
R.I.P. Aretha Franklin Queen Of Soul 🙏🏿
— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) August 16, 2018
R
E
S
R
I
P#Aretha #QueenOfSoul
— Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) August 16, 2018
RIP #ArethaFranklin – you changed music forever and will be remembered as one of the all time greats. The world has less soul today than it has for the last 76 years
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 16, 2018
#RIP The Queen of Soul #arethafranklin 🙏🏽 definitely the the soundtrack to my childhood ❤️ https://t.co/ALz8UbxwzB
— Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) August 16, 2018
RIP @ArethaFranklin . What a colossal loss. Thanks for the joy and inspiration you gave to the world. #TheQueenofSoul #genius
— Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) August 16, 2018
What a life. What a legacy!
So much love, respect and gratitude.
R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI
— Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018
Rest In Peace, Queen pic.twitter.com/57rZh8vHza
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 16, 2018
I just finished interviews in Berlin, and was informed the mighty @ArethaFranklin has passed. RIPArethaFranklin #Queen of Soul
— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 16, 2018
R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
— Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) August 16, 2018
Rest In Peace to the Queen of Soul. She will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/OG2VffRZHE
— Ashley Madekwe (@smashleybell) August 16, 2018
Thank you #ArethaFranklin 💔we will miss you
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 16, 2018
This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM
— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018
Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.
Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018
Long Live the Queen of Soul!
Rest in Power Ms. Aretha Franklin. You made this world a better place and I know you will continue sharing your gifts on the other side. pic.twitter.com/3TYLCD7NU5
— Diana DeGarmo Young (@DianaDeGarmo) August 16, 2018
One time I had the honor of singing in the musical #caberet for #ArethaFranklin in #Detroit she was so gracious and kind. It was a highlight of my life. #rip
— Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) August 16, 2018
Rest In Peace, Queen of Soul. #ArethaFranklin
— Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) August 16, 2018
this is truly a sad day. rest peacefully queen. icon. my sincere condolences to her family. #ArethaFranklin
— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) August 16, 2018
She taugh us R E S P E C T. Sad to lose a voice for women’s rights in a time when it wasn’t easy to speak and an activist for civil rights when it wasn’t safe to fight back. Love and prayers for Aretha!
— Cara Santana (@CaraASantana) August 16, 2018