Legendary Singer & Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin Passes Away at 76

Ariana Grande Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke - Watch!

Darren Criss Shows Off His Biceps While Heading to the Gym!

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 10:23 am

Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Aretha Franklin tragically passed away on Thursday (August 16) at the age of 76 after battling cancer. The Queen of Soul died at her home in Detroit, Michigan.

After the news broke, celebrities began taking to Twitter to react to the tragic loss.

John Legend, Barbra Steisand, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more stars were among those to take to Twitter to share their thoughts on the loss of the legend.

Our thoughts are with Aretha’s friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.

Click inside to read the celebrity tributes pouring in on Twitter…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aretha Franklin

