Thu, 16 August 2018 at 10:35 am

Finn Wittrock, Edgar Ramirez & Darren Criss Celebrate 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' Emmy Nominations!

Finn Wittrock, Edgar Ramirez & Darren Criss Celebrate 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' Emmy Nominations!

Finn Wittrock, Edgar Ramirez and Darren Criss hit the black carpet together while attending the panel and photo call for their hit FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wednesday (August 15) in Los Angeles.

The three stars were joined at the event by creator-director Ryan Murphy, writer Tom Rob Smith, producer Alexis Martin Woodall, Darren‘s fiancee Mia Swier, as well as Ricky Martin who called in via video.

For the upcoming 2018 Emmy Awards, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story received the most nominations with nine, including Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series.

Finn, Edgar and Ricky are all up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for their roles, and Darren is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Andrew Cunanan.
Credit: Frazer Harrison, Matt Winkelmeyer; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Finn Wittrock, Mia Swier, Ryan Murphy

