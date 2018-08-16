Get to Know Damaris Lewis with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

It’s time to get to know BlacKkKlansman actress Damaris Lewis!

The 27-year-old model and actress gives a breakout performance in the brand new movie BlacKkKlansman, which is currently in theaters. She plays the role of Odetta in the Spike Lee-directed hit. Be sure to check it out!

We got the chance to catch up with Damaris to learn more about her and you can check out the 10 Fun Facts below:

1. I keep [a] hula hoop in my living room.

2. I am a candle maker.

3. My favorite genre of music is new-age.

4. I want to own a spa.

5. I like myself best with no makeup on.

