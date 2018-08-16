Hailey Baldwin Looks Chic Stepping Out to Cipriani for Dinner!

Hailey Baldwin is looking stunning!

The 21-year-old Drop The Mic emcee was spotted leaving Downtown Cipriani on Wednesday night (August 15) in Soho with a friend after eating dinner together in New York City.

Over the weekend, Hailey and her fiance Justin Bieber took a short trip to Justin‘s hometown of Stratford in Ontario, Canada. The engaged couple looked so happy together as they grabbed coffees and enjoyed a day out and about in the small town.