Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Halsey puts her fit figure on display while wearing a zip-up bikini during a fun day with friends on Wednesday (August 15) in Tulum, Mexico.

The 23-year-old singer was spotted taking a dip in the water and then venturing into town to do some sightseeing and grab snacks.

Halsey took to Instagram the next day to pay tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

“to lose an icon is one of the grandest feelings of loss. there’s a big gap in all the energy this world has to offer with this powerhouse missing from it ❤️ let the music fill the holes 🙏🏼 RIP ARETHA,” she wrote.