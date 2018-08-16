Henry Golding 'Tried Not To Audition' for Lead Role in 'Crazy Rich Asians'!

Top Stories
Thu, 16 August 2018 at 1:39 pm

Henry Golding told Jimmy Fallon that he “tried not to audition” for the lead role of Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians while making an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (August 15) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actor talked to Jimmy about the fact that he didn’t have a single acting credit to his name before being cast.

“They tracked me down. As much as I tried not to audition for this, they really like, Jon [M. Chu, Crazy Rich Asians director] pretty much sent the hounds on me,” Henry revealed.

“They sent about three or four emails asking me to audition and I was like no, no, no, no, no, I’m not an actor,” Henry continued. “I’m sure there’s somebody absolutely amazing, ready for this role, and the studio’s not going to gamble on a newbie or a greenhorn.”


