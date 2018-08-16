Janet Jackson Steps Out to Promote New Single 'Made for Now' in NYC

Janet Jackson waves to fans as she stops by the TRL studios on Thursday afternoon (August 16) in New York City.

The 52-year-old pop star looked super chic in a black leather top and trendy flared pants as she stepped out to promote her upcoming new single “Made for Now” which features Daddy Yankee.

Janet‘s new song is set to be released tonight at midnight.

Tomorrow, Janet will be premiering the music video for “Made for Now” on TRL at 8am ET on MTV!