Jason Bourne Franchise Gets a Spinoff with 'Treadstone' Series

The upcoming drama Treadstone has been ordered straight to series at USA Network.

The series is a spin-off of the Jason Bourne movie franchise and centers on the fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone.

“The covert program uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously ‘awakened’ to resume their deadly missions,” according to Variety.

Matt Damon played Jason Bourne in four films and Jeremy Renner starred as the new character Aaron Cross in 2012′s The Bourne Legacy.

“As the #1 cable entertainment network for the past 12 years, USA Network is delivering a dynamic lineup of big, bold programming – and what could be bigger and bolder than the Treadstone mythology?” NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment exec Chris McCumber said in a statement.