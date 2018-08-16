Jessica Biel Reveals She Was 'Drinking Alone' When She Found Out About Her Emmy Nom for 'The Sinner'

Jessica Biel wants you to know there’s nothing wrong with drinking alone.

The 36-year-old actress made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night (August 15), where host Stephen congratulated her on receiving her first Emmy Award nomination for her performance as Cora Tannetti in The Sinner.

Jessica went on to reveal that she was in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, when she found out about the nomination and chose to celebrate by indulging in a glass of wine.

“I had all day to think about it. Normally if I was at home in L.A. someone’s waking you up and you are sort of discombobulated and it’s exciting. But I was waiting all day to hear what was going to happen,” Jessica recalled. “I was with my kid, I put him to bed, and I enjoyed a fabulous glass of champagne by myself. It was amazing. You know what, I like drinking alone. I’m sorry, I like it. I think it’s cool, I think it’s OK.”

Jessica also explained that she is not starring in the second season of The Sinner but is still acting as an executive producer: “It’s unbelievable,” Jessica said. “But also, I get there and I feel left out. I want to be doing the scene.”



Jessica Biel’s Emmy Nomination Moment

