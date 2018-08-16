Julianne Hough, Maksim Chmerkovskiy & More Step Out for Industry Dance Awards 2018!

Julianne Hough is the lady in white as she hits the red carpet at the 2018 Industry Dance Awards held at the Avalon Hollywood on Wednesday (August 15) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife Allison Holker, Jenna Johnson and her fiance Val Chmerkovskiy, Tina Landon, Paula Abdul, Travis Wall, Sharna Burgess and JoJo Siwa.

The Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show is an annual event that brings the global dance community together in celebration of creativity, industry innovation, and the fight against cancer.

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Cushnie dress.