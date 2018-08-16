Justin Bieber Has a New Baby Sister - Meet Bay Bieber, Jeremy Bieber's New Daughter!

Justin Bieber has a new younger sister!

Jeremy Bieber and his wife, Chelsey Rebelo, welcomed a baby girl on Thursday (August 16), and debuted her first photo on Instagram.

“We welcomed a healthy baby Bay Bieber born at 830 am,” Jeremy posted on his official Instagram.

Justin also shared his baby sister’s first photo, writing, “Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER.”

She’s adorable! Congrats to the Bieber family on the wonderful new addition to the fam!

Check out her photo from Justin Bieber’s Instagram account…