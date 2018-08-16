Top Stories
Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 11:12 am

Justin Bieber Has a New Baby Sister - Meet Bay Bieber, Jeremy Bieber's New Daughter!

Justin Bieber Has a New Baby Sister - Meet Bay Bieber, Jeremy Bieber's New Daughter!

Justin Bieber has a new younger sister!

Jeremy Bieber and his wife, Chelsey Rebelo, welcomed a baby girl on Thursday (August 16), and debuted her first photo on Instagram.

“We welcomed a healthy baby Bay Bieber born at 830 am,” Jeremy posted on his official Instagram.

Justin also shared his baby sister’s first photo, writing, “Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER.”

She’s adorable! Congrats to the Bieber family on the wonderful new addition to the fam!

Check out her photo from Justin Bieber’s Instagram account…

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Baby, Bay Bieber, Birth, Chelsey Rebelo, Jeremy Bieber, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is showing off her super hot post-baby body on vacation - TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart is doing her own makeup this season on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY stars Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps haven't talked in over five months - TooFab
  • This book is keeping Omarosa's new book from the No. 1 spot on Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale got mistaken for these two stars at the Teen Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr
  • mahbelle

    justin beiber looks deranged