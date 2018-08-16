Kanye West Heads to Nobu for a Quick Bite in Malibu!

Kanye West is grabbing a quick bite!

The 41-year-old The Life of Pablo superstar was seen making a stop at Nobu on Wednesday (August 15) in Malibu, Calif.

Kanye‘s stop at the hot spot was brief, as he only spent about a half hour inside before walking out and hopping into his awaiting ride.

