Top Stories
'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Liam Payne &amp; Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 1:09 am

Kanye West Heads to Nobu for a Quick Bite in Malibu!

Kanye West Heads to Nobu for a Quick Bite in Malibu!

Kanye West is grabbing a quick bite!

The 41-year-old The Life of Pablo superstar was seen making a stop at Nobu on Wednesday (August 15) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

Kanye‘s stop at the hot spot was brief, as he only spent about a half hour inside before walking out and hopping into his awaiting ride.

He recently spoke out after his interview with Jimmy Kimmel after one question seemingly left him stumped. See what he had to say about that moment!
Just Jared on Facebook
kanye west malibu august 2018 00
kanye west malibu august 2018 01 2
kanye west malibu august 2018 01
kanye west malibu august 2018 02
kanye west malibu august 2018 03

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr