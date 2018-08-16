Thu, 16 August 2018 at 9:39 am

Kris Jenner Comments About Tammy Hembrow, the Model who Collapsed at Kylie's Birthday

Kris Jenner is wishing Tammy Hembrow well after she collapsed and was removed via a stretcher from Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party.

The 62-year-old reality star called into the Kyle and Jackie O show and was asked about Tammy.

“I hope she’s okay. I actually left before any of that happened because I typically go to bed at nine o’clock so it was way past my bedtime. I’m not sure [what happened], I still don’t know, I asked several people… I’m so happy she was okay… I honestly didn’t know who it was when she got stretchered out,” Kris said.

If you missed it, Tammy made a public statement about collapsing and why it happened.
