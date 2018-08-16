Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Will Be Joining Travis Scott on His Astroworld Tour!

Stormi Webster is hitting the road!

After Travis Scott announced his upcoming Astroworld Tour, his girlfriend Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to reveal that she and the couple’s 6-month-old daughter will be joining him on the road.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

“me and storm ready for tour 🎪♥️” the newly 21-year-old makeup mogul wrote on Instagram.

As of right now, the 26-year-old rapper has only announced 10 stops on his tour – which include shows in the United Kingdom, California, and his native Texas.

You can check out tour dates and gets tickets at TravisScott.com!