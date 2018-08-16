Liam Payne Cancels Debut Album Plans, Will Release EP Instead

Liam Payne is making some major changes to his upcoming music plans.

The 24-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday (August 16) to reveal that he has debut album plans on the back burner and will release a shorter EP instead.

“As you know, the last few months have seen some big changes for me,” Liam writes. “I looked at some of the songs on my album which were done a while ago and they felt from another ago. I’m determined for my debut album to truly represent me.”

If you didn’t know, an album usually features 8-12 tracks, while an EP (extended play) usually consists of 3-6 songs.

“I’m now back in the studio working hard to finalise the final few new songs on the record,” Liam continues. “I’m genuinely excited about the music I’m writing and recording and I can’t wait for it to be ready for you all.”

Liam finished: “In the meantime, this EP is a collection of songs that I’m really proud of and wan you all to hear…tell me what you think. As always, thanks for your support – it means the world to me.”

