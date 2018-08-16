Liam Payne Greets a Friend After Arriving in London!

Liam Payne is on the move!

The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” pop star was seen greeting a friend with a hug as he arrived at Heathrow Airport on Thursday (August 16) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

A few days before, Liam seemingly confirmed his relationship with model Cairo Dwek in a series of PDA packed pictures while hanging out together in Lake Como, Italy.

Cairo and Liam were holding hands while walking to their ride before sharing a kiss in the backseat. In addition, in one photo, Cairo can be seen playfully putting her hand in Liam‘s back pocket while enjoying his company.