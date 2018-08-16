Lily Aldridge Steps Out for Lunch with a Friend in NYC
Lily Aldridge chats with a friend as they enjoy the sunny weather while heading to lunch on Tuesday afternoon (August 14) in New York City.
The 32-year-old model went summer chic in an off-the-should tan dress and brown sandals as she stepped out for the afternoon.
Later that night, Lily took to Instagram to share a photo while posing with desserts with fellow model pals Karlie Kloss and Candice Swanepoel!
“Date Night 🎂 A night of celebrations @karliekloss @angelcandices @patmcgrathreal @derekblasberg @nickbrown ❤️❤️❤️,” Lily captioned the below photo.