Top Stories
Nick Jonas Lands in India with His Parents to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

Nick Jonas Lands in India with His Parents to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 11:06 pm

Nicki Minaj Covers 'Vogue Arabia' - Her First Cover of 'Vogue'

Nicki Minaj Covers 'Vogue Arabia' - Her First Cover of 'Vogue'

Can you believe that Nicki Minaj has never been on a cover of Vogue?!

The 35-year-old entertainer just debuted her stunning cover for Vogue Arabia‘s September 2018 issue, which marks the first time she has been on a Vogue cover in any market.

Here’s what Nicki shared with the mag:

On bouncing back and reclaiming her crown: “I think anybody who says they don’t care about horrible things being said about them or lies being spread about them are not being truthful. I’m a human being and of course it bothers me when I read lies or horrendous things about myself… I took time to create something for my fans that I knew was going to be perfection.”

On having big dreams: “In the restaurant where I was a waitress, I would go to someone’s table to take the orders and before I got their bread, I’d write raps on my order notepad about what they said or what they were wearing… I always thought, I’m going to get the hell out of this joint, stop waitressing, and become a big superstar.”

Read more at Vogue.me.
Just Jared on Facebook
nicki minaj vogue arabia cover 01
nicki minaj vogue arabia cover 02

Photos: Emma Summerton
Posted to: Magazine, Nicki Minaj

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is showing off her super hot post-baby body on vacation - TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart is doing her own makeup this season on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY stars Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps haven't talked in over five months - TooFab
  • This book is keeping Omarosa's new book from the No. 1 spot on Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale got mistaken for these two stars at the Teen Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr