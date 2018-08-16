Nicki Minaj Covers 'Vogue Arabia' - Her First Cover of 'Vogue'

Can you believe that Nicki Minaj has never been on a cover of Vogue?!

The 35-year-old entertainer just debuted her stunning cover for Vogue Arabia‘s September 2018 issue, which marks the first time she has been on a Vogue cover in any market.

Here’s what Nicki shared with the mag:

On bouncing back and reclaiming her crown: “I think anybody who says they don’t care about horrible things being said about them or lies being spread about them are not being truthful. I’m a human being and of course it bothers me when I read lies or horrendous things about myself… I took time to create something for my fans that I knew was going to be perfection.”

On having big dreams: “In the restaurant where I was a waitress, I would go to someone’s table to take the orders and before I got their bread, I’d write raps on my order notepad about what they said or what they were wearing… I always thought, I’m going to get the hell out of this joint, stop waitressing, and become a big superstar.”

Read more at Vogue.me.