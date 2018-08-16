Outlander's Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed!

Starz has announced that the upcoming fourth season of Outlander will premiere on November 4.

The upcoming season will have 13 episodes and they will air on Sunday nights at 8pm. Fans of the popular series can look forward to many more episodes as the network has already renewed the show for seasons five and six.

The fourth season picks up from the events in the season three finale, which come from Diana Gabaldon‘s “Voyager” novel. The season will also follow the storyline of the “Drums of Autumn” novel.

We can’t wait to see Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe back on TV!