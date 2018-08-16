'Paper Year' Debuts Official Trailer - Watch Now! (Exclusive)

The official trailer for Paper Year is here, and you can watch it exclusively at Just Jared!

The movie, which co-stars Avan Jogia, Eve Hewson, Andie MacDowell and Hamish Linklater comes to EST/VOD on September 11.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Avan Jogia

In the romantic dramedy, Franny (Hewson) and Dan (Jogia) are fresh-faced, 22-yearold newlyweds playing house and juggling new jobs in Los Angeles. When Franny lands her dream job, they face the challenges of growing up together.

Watch the trailer for Paper Year below!