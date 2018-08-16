Top Stories
Thu, 16 August 2018 at 1:28 pm

'Paper Year' Debuts Official Trailer - Watch Now! (Exclusive)

'Paper Year' Debuts Official Trailer - Watch Now! (Exclusive)

The official trailer for Paper Year is here, and you can watch it exclusively at Just Jared!

The movie, which co-stars Avan Jogia, Eve Hewson, Andie MacDowell and Hamish Linklater comes to EST/VOD on September 11.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Avan Jogia

In the romantic dramedy, Franny (Hewson) and Dan (Jogia) are fresh-faced, 22-yearold newlyweds playing house and juggling new jobs in Los Angeles. When Franny lands her dream job, they face the challenges of growing up together.

Watch the trailer for Paper Year below!
paper year trailer 2018 00
paper year trailer 2018 01
paper year trailer 2018 02
paper year trailer 2018 03
paper year trailer 2018 04
paper year trailer 2018 05
paper year trailer 2018 07
paper year trailer 2018 08
paper year trailer 2018 09

Photos: The Orchard Movies
