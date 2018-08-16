Pete Davidson Reveals When He Decided He Wanted to Marry Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson is featured in September’s issue of GQ, on newsstands August 21.

Here’s what the 24-year-old SNL star, who is engaged to Ariana Grande, had to share with the mag…

On when he decided he wanted to marry Ariana: “The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow.’ She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’”

On their new apartment, which Ariana bought: “She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here.’ She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’…It’s like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks—you know what I mean? We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time.”

On how happy he is: “The universe works in weird ways. All I know is that I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

