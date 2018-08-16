Ruth Wilson Says She Wanted to Leave 'The Affair,' But Can't Say Why

Top Stories
Thu, 16 August 2018 at 12:40 pm

Ruth Wilson‘s character on The Affair, Alison, was killed off and she spoke about leaving the show on CBS This Morning on Thursday (August 16).

“I did want to leave but I’m not allowed to talk about why,” Ruth told co-host Gayle King about wanting to leave the show after four seasons.

“You’re not allowed to talk about why?” Gayle asked again, to which Ruth responded, “No.”

When asked if it was about a pay disparity, Ruth responded, “I’ve never complained to Showtime about pay parity.”

Ruth also confirmed that she won’t be back on the show: “I’m not coming back, because she’s dead. What’s been amazing to me is the fan response. It’s been absolutely, really moving for me and to see a character like this can connect with people.”
