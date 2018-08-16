Top Stories
Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 2:36 pm

Serena Williams on Being a Working Mom: 'Some Days, I Cry. I'm Really Sad'

Serena Williams is on the cover of Time magazine’s brand new issue.

Here’s what the tennis star had to share with the mag…

On her incredible run at Wimbledon: “I dedicated that to all the moms out there who’ve been through a lot. Some days, I cry. I’m really sad. I’ve had meltdowns. It’s been a really tough 11 months. If I can do it, you guys can do it too.”

On finding a balance: “I still have to learn a balance of being there for her, and being there for me. I’m working on it. I never understood women before, when they put themselves in second or third place. And it’s so easy to do. It’s so easy to do.”

On getting her body back: “I looked at Olympia, and I was like, ‘Listen, Mommy needs to get her body back, so Mommy’s going to stop now.’ We had a really good conversation. We talked it out.”

For more from Serena, visit Time.com.
Photos: Time
