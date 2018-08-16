Stand Up to Cancer 2018 Telecast Has a Star-Studded Lineup

So many stars are coming together for the 2018 Stand Up To Cancer telecast, airing next month.

“As someone whose family has been significantly touched by cancer, I am proud to again have the privilege of co-executive producing this year’s Stand Up To Cancer telecast,” SU2C Co-Executive Producer Bradley Cooper said in a statment. “This show reminds everyone that you are never alone… that there is a community of support out there when you need it most. That’s the power of SU2C. Most importantly, the telecast showcases the significant progress being made in the fight against cancer, instilling hope in those facing the disease. This one-hour broadcast unites us all to raise funds for more effective treatments to save lives now.”

The sixth biennial televised fundraising special will air on Friday (September 7) at 8pm ET on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, among others.

Click inside for the full list of celebrity participants…

Stand Up to Cancer Telethon Lineup

Mahershala Ali

Kathy Bates

Katie Couric

Jennifer Garner

Tony Hale

Marg Helgenberger

Ed Helms

Ken Jeong

Marlee Matlin

Matthew McConaughey

Maria Menounos

Jillian Michaels

Trevor Noah

Dak Prescott

Italia Ricci

Rob Riggle

Karla Souza

David Spade

Keith Urban

Reese Witherspoon