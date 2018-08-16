Stand Up to Cancer 2018 Telecast Has a Star-Studded Lineup
So many stars are coming together for the 2018 Stand Up To Cancer telecast, airing next month.
“As someone whose family has been significantly touched by cancer, I am proud to again have the privilege of co-executive producing this year’s Stand Up To Cancer telecast,” SU2C Co-Executive Producer Bradley Cooper said in a statment. “This show reminds everyone that you are never alone… that there is a community of support out there when you need it most. That’s the power of SU2C. Most importantly, the telecast showcases the significant progress being made in the fight against cancer, instilling hope in those facing the disease. This one-hour broadcast unites us all to raise funds for more effective treatments to save lives now.”
The sixth biennial televised fundraising special will air on Friday (September 7) at 8pm ET on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, among others.
Click inside for the full list of celebrity participants…
Stand Up to Cancer Telethon Lineup
Mahershala Ali
Kathy Bates
Katie Couric
Jennifer Garner
Tony Hale
Marg Helgenberger
Ed Helms
Ken Jeong
Marlee Matlin
Matthew McConaughey
Maria Menounos
Jillian Michaels
Trevor Noah
Dak Prescott
Italia Ricci
Rob Riggle
Karla Souza
David Spade
Keith Urban
Reese Witherspoon