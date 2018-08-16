The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Addresses Shawn Booth Split Rumors

Fans of Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth were concerned that they may have split up and ended their engagement.

Kaitlyn has been posting cryptic messages, and hasn’t posted a photo with Shawn since July 23, so fans became concerned.

“So here’s the truth. I’m in Canada because every single year I have made a promise to myself and my family that I will come up every August and enjoy downtime with the people that I love in a country that I love. Family is so important to me. Relationships in general are very important to me. I put relationships first,” she explained. “Shawn did not come up with me because the guy just bought a gym. He bought a business. He has started something huge. He is the most dedicated person I’ve ever met. He’s gonna have to be there for months … We are both so busy and unfortunately that means we’re spending all of this time apart,” Kaitlyn said on her Off the Vine podcast.

Kaitlyn added, “If you’ve ever been a person who is running a successful brand or business and a person who is doing the same but in a different career path you know times can be tough. You are both always away, you’re exhausted at the end of the day, sometimes the relationship isn’t being put first, but does that mean you call it quits? No. You love the sh-t out of each other and you work through it — and yourselves to be better. And you know that times aren’t always going to be smooth sailing. … You just have to get through those hurdles and enjoy the good times. Shawn and I are 110 percent committed to each other and, yes, we are still together.”

“To be honest, I didn’t think I would have to do this but also I shouldn’t be surprised. I was on a reality show that showed me getting engaged to somebody. [People] will become invested in us and our love story,” she continued. “I haven’t been wearing my engagement ring and not even noticing myself people have pointed out that I apparently haven’t been liking his photos on Instagram.”

Shawn and Kaitlyn‘s love story was followed on the 2015 season of The Bachelorette, which ended with them getting engaged.