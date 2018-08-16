Tom Arnold Discusses His Mission to Expose Donald Trump - Watch Now!

Tom Arnold is on the hunt for the Donald Trump tapes.

The 59-year-old actor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (August 15).

During his appearance, Tom talked about his thirty-year relationship with Trump, the many terrible things that he believes Trump has said on tape, his quest to find those tapes and expose Trump, and the infamous Russia tapes.

“I’ve known the guy thirty years…unfortunately, I know everything,” he said. “I have a history with this guy.”

