'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 1:25 am

Tom Arnold Discusses His Mission to Expose Donald Trump - Watch Now!

Tom Arnold is on the hunt for the Donald Trump tapes.

The 59-year-old actor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (August 15).

During his appearance, Tom talked about his thirty-year relationship with Trump, the many terrible things that he believes Trump has said on tape, his quest to find those tapes and expose Trump, and the infamous Russia tapes.

“I’ve known the guy thirty years…unfortunately, I know everything,” he said. “I have a history with this guy.”

Watch him explain below!
