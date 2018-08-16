'Vogue' Commits to No Longer Hiring Models Under 18 Years Old

Vogue has announced they will no longer book models under the age of 18 years old for their publication.

The long-time publication explained their decision in an editorial.

“Early this year, in the wake of #MeToo revelations, Condé Nast, the publisher of this and many other magazines, issued a new global vendor code of conduct. Responding to stories about models both male and female being inappropriately touched, pressured for sexual favors, and even assaulted, Condé Nast established provisions aimed to ensure that all its editorial shoots are safe working spaces—harassment-free zones with private dressing rooms and allowances for model approval of both poses and clothing,” the editorial explained. “Another set of provisions addresses the age of models: In recognition of the unique vulnerability of minors thrown into a career where they have little control and where abuse has been all too commonplace, the vendor code of conduct stipulates that no model under the age of eighteen will be photographed for editorial (unless he or she is the subject of an article, in which case the model will be both chaperoned and styled in an age-appropriate manner).”

“No more: It’s not right for us, it’s not right for our readers, and it’s not right for the young models competing to appear in these pages. While we can’t rewrite the past, we can commit to a better future,” the publication added.

One notable model under the age of 18 is 16-year-old model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. She’s walked numerous runways over the past years.