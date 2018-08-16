Who Went Home on 'Big Brother 20'? Week Seven Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the third live eviction on Big Brother!

Another contestant was sent home during the latest live eviction on Big Brother.

The head of household this week was Haleigh and she put Kaycee and Angela on the block. The hacker twist was won by Kaycee and she secretly took herself off the block and nominated Rockstar in her place.

Tyler won the power of veto and took his alliance member Angela off the block and the replacement nominee was Kaycee.

Click inside to find out who went home…

The contestant who was evicted was…

Angie “Rockstar” Lantry

Age: 35

Hometown: Columbia, Md.

Current City: Columbia, Md.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom