William H. Macy Goes for a Motorcycle Ride in Los Angeles

William H. Macy sits cool on his motorcycle at a red light on Wednesday afternoon (August 15) in Los Angeles.

The 68-year-old actor looked cool in a tan blazer and white pants as he soaked up the sunny weather on his ride around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of William H. Macy

The first seven episodes of William‘s hit show Shameless will begin airing on September 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with a mid-season finale on October 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The second half of season nine will premiere on January 20, 2019 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch Shameless‘ season nine trailer here!