Top Stories
Ariana Grande Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke - Watch!

Ariana Grande Joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke - Watch!

Darren Criss Shows Off His Biceps While Heading to the Gym!

Darren Criss Shows Off His Biceps While Heading to the Gym!

Liam Payne &amp; Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 7:00 am

William H. Macy Goes for a Motorcycle Ride in Los Angeles

William H. Macy Goes for a Motorcycle Ride in Los Angeles

William H. Macy sits cool on his motorcycle at a red light on Wednesday afternoon (August 15) in Los Angeles.

The 68-year-old actor looked cool in a tan blazer and white pants as he soaked up the sunny weather on his ride around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of William H. Macy

The first seven episodes of William‘s hit show Shameless will begin airing on September 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with a mid-season finale on October 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The second half of season nine will premiere on January 20, 2019 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch Shameless‘ season nine trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
william h macy goes for motorcycle ride in la 01
william h macy goes for motorcycle ride in la 02
william h macy goes for motorcycle ride in la 03
william h macy goes for motorcycle ride in la 04
william h macy goes for motorcycle ride in la 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: William H Macy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is showing off her super hot post-baby body on vacation - TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart is doing her own makeup this season on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY stars Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps haven't talked in over five months - TooFab
  • This book is keeping Omarosa's new book from the No. 1 spot on Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale got mistaken for these two stars at the Teen Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr