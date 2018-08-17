Top Stories
Alicia Keys Sings 'Natural Woman' for Aretha Franklin Tribute

Alicia Keys is paying tribute to Aretha Franklin with this new performance of “Natural Woman,” which was recorded for Nicki Minaj‘s Queen Radio on Beats One on Apple Music.

The 37-year-old singer opened up about her love for the iconic singer.

“You start thinking wow, this beautiful and incredible life and woman. I was listening to her music while I was driving in. She’s so special. I feel sad, but really inspired and celebratory,” Alicia said. “She was able to touch so many people, divinely. She touched me. Some of my greatest songs were inspired by hers that I loved. Talk about queens— she was definitely the queen. She stepped into the room and everyone bowed down.”

“I think there’s so many times — when I was with her, I literally felt like I was crossing some kind of vortex,” Alicia added. “Sometimes you find yourself in a room and you’re like, what am I doing in this room? How did I get here? Then you’ve seen someone you’ve only known through your headphones and you see them in real life and you’re having a conversation with them.”
