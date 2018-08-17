Angela Bassett Celebrates 60th Birthday with Bikini Pic!

Angela Bassett continues to prove that age is just a number!

The 9-1-1 star took to Instagram on her birthday – Thursday (August 16) – share a birthday wish to her other Leos while showing off her incredible bikini bod.

“Happy Birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters. Let’s eat cake!” Angela captioned the below photo.

Angela‘s hit rescue drama 9-1-1 is set to return to Fox for season two with a two-night premiere starting on Sunday, September 23.

