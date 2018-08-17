Top Stories
Nick Jonas Lands in India with His Parents to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 1:16 am

Angela Bassett Celebrates 60th Birthday with Bikini Pic!

Angela Bassett continues to prove that age is just a number!

The 9-1-1 star took to Instagram on her birthday – Thursday (August 16) – share a birthday wish to her other Leos while showing off her incredible bikini bod.

“Happy Birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters. Let’s eat cake!” Angela captioned the below photo.

Angela‘s hit rescue drama 9-1-1 is set to return to Fox for season two with a two-night premiere starting on Sunday, September 23.

  • Nunya

    Damn that’s one bad b! She doesn’t look 60 at all.