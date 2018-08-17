Ariana Grande Includes Tribute to Manchester Bombing Victims on New Album 'Sweetener'

Ariana Grande is making a silent, but deeply meaningful, gesture.

The 25-year-old “No More Tears Left to Cry” singer included a tribute to those who tragically lost their lives in the bombing at her concert in Manchester, England in 2017 on her new album, Sweetener.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

“Get Well Soon,” the final song on the album – which Ariana previously said was about her state of mind following the terror attack – runs at 5:22 minutes long, with 40 seconds of silence added to reach that mark. The reason? The attack happened on May 22.

Ariana previously included a bee in her music video for “No More Tears Left To Cry,” which is one of the best-known symbols of Manchester.

Listen to “Get Well Soon” below.