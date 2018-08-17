Ariana Grande Includes Tribute to Manchester Bombing Victims on New Album 'Sweetener'

Top Stories
Fri, 17 August 2018 at 12:35 pm

Ariana Grande is making a silent, but deeply meaningful, gesture.

The 25-year-old “No More Tears Left to Cry” singer included a tribute to those who tragically lost their lives in the bombing at her concert in Manchester, England in 2017 on her new album, Sweetener.

“Get Well Soon,” the final song on the album – which Ariana previously said was about her state of mind following the terror attack – runs at 5:22 minutes long, with 40 seconds of silence added to reach that mark. The reason? The attack happened on May 22.

Ariana previously included a bee in her music video for “No More Tears Left To Cry,” which is one of the best-known symbols of Manchester.

Listen to “Get Well Soon” below.
Photos: Getty Images
